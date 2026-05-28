US-Iran war creates market winners and losers as inflation fears rise

More than three months after the spark for the “US-Iran war” was ignited, global assets, including oil, stock markets and currencies, have swung sharply, forcing central banks in many countries to grapple once again with inflation.

At the same time, this battlefield has produced both “winners” and “losers”.

Crude oil, the dollar and AI stocks are the “winners”

World oil market surges, tightening supply

Crude oil has become the hottest asset, jumping 40% to stand above US$100 per barrel.

In early April, oil prices had nearly doubled from pre-war levels.

Even though major economies tried to release as much as 400 million barrels from strategic petroleum reserves into the market to ease shortages, demand and prices remained high.