NT to end Thaicom 4 satellite internet service on June 30 as iPSTAR nears retirement

NT sets June 30 deadline for iPSTAR service

National Telecom Public Company Limited, or NT, will terminate its internet service via the Thaicom 4 satellite, also known as iPSTAR, at 11.59pm on June 30, 2026, according to a notice issued through its NT Satellite channel.

The announcement marks a key step in the wind-down of Thaicom 4, Thailand’s pioneering broadband satellite, which has been used to provide satellite internet services to customers in areas where terrestrial telecom networks are limited or unavailable.

Thaicom’s website says Thaicom 4, or IPSTAR, is currently operated by NT and is positioned at 119.5 degrees East. It describes IPSTAR as the world’s first high-throughput satellite, providing broadband capacity and services for telecom operators, businesses and government agencies across the Asia-Pacific region.