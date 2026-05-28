Anutin welcomes Vietnam’s To Lam as Thailand pushes deeper strategic partnership

Following the restricted talks, the two leaders proceeded to the Phakdi Bodin Building for a plenary meeting between senior officials from both countries.

Visit marks new chapter in bilateral ties

The visit comes as Thailand and Vietnam mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, which were established on August 6, 1976. The two countries elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2025 and have been working on a plan of action to turn the upgraded ties into concrete cooperation.

To Lam’s visit is being seen as part of a broader effort to shift Thailand-Vietnam relations from economic rivalry towards a more complementary strategic partnership, especially as global supply chains are being reshaped by geopolitical tensions.

Before arriving in Bangkok, To Lam and his wife visited Udon Thani on May 27, where they paid respects at the Ho Chi Minh Memorial and met members of the Thai-Vietnamese community. The stop highlighted the people-to-people foundations of bilateral ties, which extend beyond formal diplomacy.

Trade, supply chains and future industries in focus

Economic cooperation is expected to be a major focus of the visit, with Thailand and Vietnam seeking to present themselves as complementary production and investment bases rather than direct competitors.

Thailand’s strengths in upstream industries, industrial materials, research, regional headquarters and advanced supply networks could be linked with Vietnam’s strengths in large-scale assembly, young labour and electronics manufacturing.

The two countries have set a target of raising bilateral trade to US$25 billion by 2027. Two-way trade reached US$22.1 billion in 2025, up from US$8.9 billion in 2013, while trade in the first four months of 2026 reached US$8.6 billion, a 23.9% increase from the same period a year earlier.

Key areas of cooperation include supply-chain links, semiconductors, electric vehicles, the digital economy, cross-border QR payment systems, and transport connectivity along the East-West Economic Corridor, especially Route 9 and Route 12 linking Thailand, Laos and Vietnam.

Senior delegations attend plenary meeting

The Thai delegation at the plenary meeting included Anutin; Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas; Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn; Deputy Prime Minister and Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister Prof Dr Yoschanan Wongsawat; and Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun.

The Vietnamese delegation included Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and head of the Central Organising Commission; Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence; Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security; Trinh Van Quyet, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the Central Commission for Information and Education; Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the Central Commission for Policy and Strategy; Le Hoai Trung, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Ngo Van Tuan, Minister of Finance; Le Manh Hung, Minister of Industry and Trade; and Vu Hai Quan, Minister of Science and Technology.