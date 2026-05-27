Vietnam gains edge over Thailand as exporter and global production hub

The economic relationship between Thailand and Vietnam, neighbouring ASEAN countries, is shifting from trade partners to direct rivals on the global economic stage amid production relocation and changes in global supply chains.

The IMD World Competitiveness Ranking 2025 said Thailand fell five places to 30th in the world because of problems in government efficiency, infrastructure and labour productivity, while Vietnam, although not yet included in the IMD ranking, is being watched as an “ASEAN economic rising star” that is rapidly gaining speed.

Thailand-Vietnam contest for global production heats up

Thailand’s strengths still lie in one of the region’s strongest transport and logistics ecosystems, with a logistics costs-to-GDP ratio of 13.5%, according to Thailand’s Logistics Report 2024 by the National Economic and Social Development Council.

Thailand also retains advantages in road infrastructure, PPP investment and its role as a regional headquarters hub for multinational companies.

However, key constraints remain bureaucratic delays, a lack of unity in administration and uneven investment in artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

By contrast, Vietnam is building new advantages through major infrastructure investment.

Vietnam’s 2030-2050 transport strategy says the country expanded its expressway network from just 89 kilometres in 2010 to more than 3,000 kilometres in 2025 and aims to reach 5,000 kilometres in 2030.

It is also pushing ahead with a north-south high-speed railway project worth more than US$67.34 billion, connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City over 1,541 kilometres, to link supply chains from southern China to a new global manufacturing base.