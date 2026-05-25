Next 50 years begin – Thailand and Vietnam chart deeper strategic partnership

The first area, supply-chain connectivity, aims to strengthen the economic competitiveness of both countries by linking production networks more closely.

The second, local economic connectivity, is intended to ensure that the benefits of trade, investment and wider economic cooperation reach local communities rather than remaining concentrated only at the national or corporate level.

The third area focuses on sustainable development and green growth, reflecting the need to ensure that economic expansion proceeds in a way that is environmentally responsible and resilient over the long term.

Sihasak said this direction is especially important as both Thailand and Vietnam are going through economic transitions. Future cooperation should therefore expand into new growth areas, including the green economy, the digital economy, science and technology, and human-resource development.

He said these sectors would help define the next phase of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and prepare both countries for future regional and global economic shifts.

Visit marks highlight of 50th anniversary

Sihasak described the 50th anniversary of Thai-Vietnamese diplomatic relations as a major milestone, especially now that the two countries have elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He said To Lam’s visit would be the highlight of the anniversary year and a clear signal of where both countries want the relationship to go over the next 50 years.

The visit will be To Lam’s first official trip to Thailand and the first official leader-level visit under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s current administration. Thailand also welcomed the fact that it would be the first ASEAN country To Lam visits officially after assuming the presidency.

Sihasak said this timing was highly significant and reflected the importance Vietnam places on its relationship with Thailand.

The programme for the visit is expected to be substantive. To Lam is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Anutin, have an audience with Their Majesties the King and Queen, and meet the president of the National Assembly and the Speaker of the House.

He is also expected to preside over the opening ceremony of the Thailand-Vietnam Business Forum, which is expected to draw around 300 participants from the business communities of both countries.

An official dinner will also be hosted by the prime minister at Government House.

Sihasak said the programme demonstrated the importance Thailand attaches to the visit and underscored the political will of both sides to continue moving the relationship forward.

Mekong cooperation and ASEAN centrality

Sihasak said the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is not limited to bilateral cooperation, but also reflects shared interests at sub-regional and regional levels.

He said Thailand and Vietnam should work more closely together to promote development in the Mekong sub-region, where several cooperation frameworks already exist.

Given that the Mekong sub-region includes neighbouring countries such as Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam could play a stronger role in driving cooperation and supporting regional development, he said.

At the ASEAN level, Sihasak said both countries share a similar outlook on the region and should work together to strengthen ASEAN unity and centrality.

He said ASEAN stands at an important crossroads. While the grouping has achieved many successes, it also faces major challenges from geopolitical rivalry, conflict and uncertainty in the global environment.

Sihasak said Thailand and Vietnam should help advance regionalism in ASEAN, promote peace and progress, and ensure that ASEAN remains a “safe zone” from geopolitical competition and conflicts.

Such a role, he said, would help ASEAN continue attracting foreign investment, promoting intra-Asian economic cooperation and deepening regional integration.

He said this is an opportune time for the region, and the partnership between Thailand and Vietnam carries both economic and strategic importance.

By working more closely together, Sihasak said, the two countries can help strengthen not only their bilateral relationship but also the stability, prosperity and competitiveness of ASEAN as a whole.

Credit: Voice of Vietnam