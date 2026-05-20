NSC backs aviation fuel exports after Vietnam, Philippines seek help

Thailand’s National Security Council (NSC) has approved the export of aviation fuel to Vietnam and the Philippines, while also endorsing key measures on nationality issues and border security.
Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul chaired the regular NSC meeting at Government House on May 20, 2026. He attended the opening part of the meeting before assigning Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow to continue chairing the session.
A source from the meeting said the NSC approved several important measures related to national security and international relations. These included exporting aviation fuel to Vietnam and the Philippines, extending the timeframe for resolving nationality and legal status issues among ethnic minority groups, and moving ahead with controls on goods along the border to prevent support for transnational criminal networks.
On the aviation fuel issue, the meeting considered a joint proposal from the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the governments of Vietnam and the Philippines requested cooperation from Thailand.
The NSC approved the proposal, saying the move reflected Thailand’s role as a friendly country and would help maintain good relations. Officials also confirmed that the exports would not affect Thailand’s domestic fuel reserves or local fuel consumption.
The meeting also approved a one-year extension for efforts to resolve nationality and legal status issues involving ethnic minority groups who have lived in Thailand for a long period, in line with a Cabinet resolution dated October 29, 2024.
Around 480,000 people are currently eligible under the process. More than 140,000 have already had their status certified, while more than 300,000 remain under review.
The Department of Provincial Administration has been instructed to speed up checks on civil registration status and conduct careful screening.
The meeting also acknowledged progress by the Ministry of Defence in implementing an NSC resolution to issue an order under the Border Goods Control Emergency Decree BE 2524 (1981).
The measure is aimed at controlling smuggling along the border and preventing goods from being used to support transnational criminal networks in neighbouring countries.
The Defence Minister reportedly signed the order on May 14, allowing the border goods control measures to formally take effect under a stricter national security framework.