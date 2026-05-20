NSC backs aviation fuel exports after Vietnam, Philippines seek help

Thailand’s National Security Council (NSC) has approved the export of aviation fuel to Vietnam and the Philippines, while also endorsing key measures on nationality issues and border security.

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul chaired the regular NSC meeting at Government House on May 20, 2026. He attended the opening part of the meeting before assigning Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow to continue chairing the session.





A source from the meeting said the NSC approved several important measures related to national security and international relations. These included exporting aviation fuel to Vietnam and the Philippines, extending the timeframe for resolving nationality and legal status issues among ethnic minority groups, and moving ahead with controls on goods along the border to prevent support for transnational criminal networks.