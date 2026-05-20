Bangkok Chosen to Host Inaugural Asia Edition of CNN's Global Perspectives

The Thai capital has been selected as the launchpad for CNN International's most ambitious live-event venture to date — a choice that reflects both Bangkok's rising stature and a broader strategic bet on Southeast Asia.
CNN International has chosen Bangkok as the host city for the inaugural Asian edition of its Global Perspectives forum, scheduled for 14 October at The Ritz-Carlton Bangkok.
The invitation-only gathering will bring together approximately 400 to 500 senior delegates — including political leaders, business executives, and global policymakers — for a full day of interviews, panel discussions, and what CNN is billing as proper journalistic conversations rather than corporate keynotes.
The decision to plant the franchise's Asian flag in Bangkok was not incidental. James Hunt, senior vice president of CNN International Commercial, pointed to a deliberate convergence of factors, chief among them the timing.
The IMF and World Bank Group are holding their Annual Meetings in Bangkok that same period, drawing precisely the calibre of speaker and delegate CNN wants in the room.
"There are a lot of synergies and crossover with the content we'll be producing and the audience and delegates that we invite," Hunt said.
Why Bangkok, why now
Beyond the institutional calendar alignment, CNN's editorial team identified Thailand as a compelling story in its own right.
Phil Nelson, executive vice president of CNN International Commercial, cited the country's economic trajectory and the political momentum under its current government as factors that made Bangkok feel like the right setting for a first foray into Asia.
"It's a great story, and it makes sense for us to be here with more presence and to participate in this story — and to help tell it outside of Thailand as well," Nelson said.
Practical considerations also played a role. Bangkok's connectivity as a travel hub means international delegates can arrive with relative ease, and the city's appeal as a destination — for business travellers and their families alike — makes the logistics of an invite-only summit considerably smoother than in many alternatives.
What to expect on the day
The programming will be anchored by a roster of CNN's most recognisable on-air talent. Confirmed participants include business anchor Richard Quest, chief medical correspondent Dr Sanjay Gupta, Asia-Pacific correspondent Kristie Lu Stout, international correspondent Hanako Montgomery, and senior international correspondent Will Ripley.
CNN's editorial head, Elena Lee, is expected to visit Bangkok in September ahead of the event.
Content will be organised around three broad pillars: rewiring global growth, scaling intelligent economies, and shaping human and cultural progress. Hunt was emphatic that while geopolitics will inevitably feature — particularly given the IMF backdrop — the programme is not designed to be a political forum.
"We very deliberately don't want to make the content all about politics," he said. "It has the full breadth of what you'd expect to see on CNN anyway — business, travel, trade, lifestyle, and culture."
Between 20 and 30 speakers are expected on the main stage, in formats ranging from one-to-one interviews to panel discussions. CNN is in discussions with the Prime Minister's Office regarding speaker participation, though no confirmation has been made public.
A new business line, with global ambitions
For CNN, the Bangkok event is more than a one-off forum – it is the opening move in a formalised events business that the network launched last year.
The strategy envisions a series of regional summits across the Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East that will ultimately feed into a flagship global summit, expected to be held in London or New York in 2026.
"Today more than ever, live events are very important — to get people together with what's happening in the world," Nelson said.
The content produced at the Bangkok event will be filmed to broadcast quality and distributed across CNN's platforms. CNN is also exploring using its forthcoming direct-to-consumer streaming product, CNN All Access — currently live in the United States — as an additional distribution channel for the event.
A broader CNN push in Thailand
The Bangkok summit arrives at a moment of deepening CNN engagement with Thailand. The network's New Year's Eve live coverage from Bangkok has become a regular fixture, and CNN held a client event at the same Ritz-Carlton property roughly a year ago.
The network is also in discussions with Thailand's Nation Group about a formal affiliate partnership based on content sharing, with meetings between senior executives planned around the time of the event.
CNN currently has affiliate relationships in Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan – and has not ruled out a more permanent presence in Thailand.
Separately, CNN is set to launch a new podcast, Meanwhile in Asia, produced from its Hong Kong bureau by correspondents Ivan Watson and Kunal, which is expected to cover developments across the region in the run-up to October.