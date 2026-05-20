Bangkok Chosen to Host Inaugural Asia Edition of CNN's Global Perspectives

The Thai capital has been selected as the launchpad for CNN International's most ambitious live-event venture to date — a choice that reflects both Bangkok's rising stature and a broader strategic bet on Southeast Asia.

CNN International has chosen Bangkok as the host city for the inaugural Asian edition of its Global Perspectives forum, scheduled for 14 October at The Ritz-Carlton Bangkok.

The invitation-only gathering will bring together approximately 400 to 500 senior delegates — including political leaders, business executives, and global policymakers — for a full day of interviews, panel discussions, and what CNN is billing as proper journalistic conversations rather than corporate keynotes.

The decision to plant the franchise's Asian flag in Bangkok was not incidental. James Hunt, senior vice president of CNN International Commercial, pointed to a deliberate convergence of factors, chief among them the timing.

The IMF and World Bank Group are holding their Annual Meetings in Bangkok that same period, drawing precisely the calibre of speaker and delegate CNN wants in the room.

"There are a lot of synergies and crossover with the content we'll be producing and the audience and delegates that we invite," Hunt said.



Why Bangkok, why now

Beyond the institutional calendar alignment, CNN's editorial team identified Thailand as a compelling story in its own right.

