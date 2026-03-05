Anutin confirms Thailand’s readiness to host the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings 2026

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at Government House on March 5, 2026, during her visit to Thailand to follow up on preparations for the IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings 2026.

Thailand will host the meetings from October 12-18, 2026 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok, under the theme “Thailand’s New Horizons: Empowering People, Building Resilience”.

Anutin welcomed Georgieva and reaffirmed Thailand’s readiness to serve as host, describing the meetings as a national priority and stressing that all sectors will work together to ensure smooth operations, high efficiency and international standards.

Georgieva praised Thailand’s preparedness after inspecting the venue and said the meetings would be a valuable opportunity to deepen practical cooperation in navigating external volatility and rapid technological change.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Middle East conflict, with the Prime Minister receiving the IMF’s assessment of potential spillovers to the global economy and points Thailand should prioritise to manage emerging risks.

Anutin added that once the government formation process is completed, Thailand will be able to further intensify coordination with the IMF, the private sector and relevant agencies to strengthen cooperation in responding to economic volatility and geopolitical challenges.