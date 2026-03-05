Oil jumps more than 3% as Hormuz disruption deepens in Iran war

Brent and WTI extend rally

Brent crude rose to around US$84 a barrel (up just over 3%), while US benchmark WTI traded near US$77 (up nearly 4%) during Thursday’s session, according to Reuters.

Strait of Hormuz “near-halt” strands ships offshore

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz—a key route for roughly one-fifth of global oil and LNG flows—has slowed to a near standstill, with Reuters estimating 200+ vessels anchored off Gulf producers and unable to transit amid the threat of attack.