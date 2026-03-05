Phra Pradaeng Songkran set for April 24–26, offering a Mon-culture twist near Bangkok

Late-April Songkran offers “unseen” cultural highlights

While Songkran is celebrated nationwide from April 13–15, Phra Pradaeng holds its own distinctive celebration later in the month. Organisers and local tourism promoters are encouraging both Thai and foreign visitors to join Phra Pradaeng Songkran 2026, describing it as more than a typical water festival thanks to its strong Mon cultural identity.

Dates and venue confirmed

Phra Pradaeng Songkran 2026 is scheduled for April 24, 25 and 26, 2026, with activities centred around the Phra Pradaeng District Office area in Samut Prakan, a short trip from Bangkok.