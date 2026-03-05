Phra Pradaeng Songkran set for April 24–26, offering a Mon-culture twist near Bangkok

While Songkran is celebrated nationwide from April 13–15, Phra Pradaeng holds its own distinctive celebration later in the month. Organisers and local tourism promoters are encouraging both Thai and foreign visitors to join Phra Pradaeng Songkran 2026, describing it as more than a typical water festival thanks to its strong Mon cultural identity.
Phra Pradaeng Songkran 2026 is scheduled for April 24, 25 and 26, 2026, with activities centred around the Phra Pradaeng District Office area in Samut Prakan, a short trip from Bangkok.
Under long-standing tradition, Phra Pradaeng Songkran is held about a week after the main Songkran period, allowing Mon families and descendants to return home to make merit for their ancestors. The timing has also made it popular with travellers looking for a final “Songkran encore” after the national holiday ends.
The festival is known for showcasing Thai-Raman heritage that is increasingly rare today. Highlights include:
The celebration draws large crowds, so visitors are advised to plan their journey in advance:
Beyond the water-splashing, the tradition places strong emphasis on gratitude and merit-making. Families gather to make merit and dedicate blessings to ancestors, a central part of the Mon community’s observance and one of the festival’s most distinctive features.