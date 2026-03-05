Phra Pradaeng Songkran set for April 24–26, offering a Mon-culture twist near Bangkok

THURSDAY, MARCH 05, 2026

Tourists are being urged to extend their Songkran plans to Phra Pradaeng in Samut Prakan, where the district’s late-April festivities blend water-splashing with rare Thai-Raman (Mon Thai) traditions, parades and merit-making.

Late-April Songkran offers “unseen” cultural highlights

While Songkran is celebrated nationwide from April 13–15, Phra Pradaeng holds its own distinctive celebration later in the month. Organisers and local tourism promoters are encouraging both Thai and foreign visitors to join Phra Pradaeng Songkran 2026, describing it as more than a typical water festival thanks to its strong Mon cultural identity.

Dates and venue confirmed

Phra Pradaeng Songkran 2026 is scheduled for April 24, 25 and 26, 2026, with activities centred around the Phra Pradaeng District Office area in Samut Prakan, a short trip from Bangkok.

Phra Pradaeng Songkran set for April 24–26, offering a Mon-culture twist near Bangkok

Why Phra Pradaeng celebrates after the main Songkran dates

Under long-standing tradition, Phra Pradaeng Songkran is held about a week after the main Songkran period, allowing Mon families and descendants to return home to make merit for their ancestors. The timing has also made it popular with travellers looking for a final “Songkran encore” after the national holiday ends.

Phra Pradaeng Songkran set for April 24–26, offering a Mon-culture twist near Bangkok

What to expect: parades, folk games, music and local sweets

The festival is known for showcasing Thai-Raman heritage that is increasingly rare today. Highlights include:

  • Nang Songkran procession featuring traditional Thai-Raman attire
  • Saba (Mon folk games), a cultural pastime and social tradition
  • Mon “Thae Yam” songs, a form of local folk music performed during the festivities
  • Local food, especially Phra Pradaeng kala mae, freshly made and widely regarded as a local speciality

Phra Pradaeng Songkran set for April 24–26, offering a Mon-culture twist near Bangkok

Travel tips: plan ahead to avoid traffic

The celebration draws large crowds, so visitors are advised to plan their journey in advance:

  • By car: set your destination to Phra Pradaeng District Office; parking can be limited, so consider parking nearby and continuing by public transport
  • By bus: routes serving the area around Phra Pradaeng Market include 82, 138 and 506
  • By ferry: a popular option to avoid congestion is taking a ferry from the Pu Chao Saming Phrai Road side across to Phra Pradaeng

Phra Pradaeng Songkran set for April 24–26, offering a Mon-culture twist near Bangkok

Merit-making remains at the heart of the festival

Beyond the water-splashing, the tradition places strong emphasis on gratitude and merit-making. Families gather to make merit and dedicate blessings to ancestors, a central part of the Mon community’s observance and one of the festival’s most distinctive features.

Phra Pradaeng Songkran set for April 24–26, offering a Mon-culture twist near Bangkok

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy