MIDDLE EAST TENSION: HOW WILL THE WAR IMPACT THAILAND
THURSDAY, MARCH 05, 2026
Thailand is among the most exposed Asia's oil importer after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz. Despite the government capping gasoline prices for 15 days, the conflict in the Middle East has sent ripple effects through Thailand’s energy supply, stock market, and tourism sector.
The Next Move — where we connect markets, government policies, and regional insights to map out Thailand's next move.
The Nation’s business show, The Next Move, hosted by Franc Han Shih.