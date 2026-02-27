The unholy maze of Thai alcohol laws | Signal Ep 13

Thailand’s alcohol laws extend far beyond sales hours.



Under the Alcohol Control Act, production is restricted by capital and output requirements. Marketing is banned: fullstop. Sales locations are tightly controlled. Online retail is prohibited. Enforcement can impact both operators and customers.



In this episode of #TheSignal, we examine:



🕑 The logic behind restricted sales hours

🏭 The impact of alcohol restrictions on small brewers

🪷 The role of cultural and religious values



The regulations are rooted in decades of public health concerns, cultural considerations, and historical policy decisions. But their economic consequences are increasingly debated, particularly in a market where a small number of large players dominate.



🔎 Reported by @benrujo.official