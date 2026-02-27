Thai and Chinese governments reach a 40,000-ton G to G rice deal

Suphajee Suthumpun, Minister of Commerce, revealed the good news that the Thai government and the government of the People's Republic of China have reached a Government-to-Government (G to G) rice trading agreement for a volume of 40,000 tons.

The delivery is scheduled to gradually begin from February 2026 onwards.

This marks another significant step reflecting the strong relationship and long-standing rice trade cooperation between the two countries.

She also instructed the Department of Foreign Trade to continuously move forward with negotiations to sell Thai rice.

This is to accommodate the upcoming off-season rice production entering the market and to help stimulate the expansion of Thai rice exports, which will positively impact the stability and domestic rice price levels.

The Minister of Commerce stated that the negotiation of G-to-G rice trade is complex and requires multiple stages of consideration, especially for 5% white rice, which China is interested in and where pricing is a crucial factor.

However, she and the Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had the opportunity to meet and discuss at the invitation of Zhang Jianwei, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Thailand.

The Chinese side expressed its intention to expedite additional rice purchases to meet the target of 500,000 tons by 2026.