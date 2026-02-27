Thai and Chinese governments reach a 40,000-ton G to G rice deal

Suphajee Suthumpun, Minister of Commerce, revealed the good news that the Thai government and the government of the People's Republic of China have reached a Government-to-Government (G to G) rice trading agreement for a volume of 40,000 tons.
The delivery is scheduled to gradually begin from February 2026 onwards.
This marks another significant step reflecting the strong relationship and long-standing rice trade cooperation between the two countries.
She also instructed the Department of Foreign Trade to continuously move forward with negotiations to sell Thai rice.
This is to accommodate the upcoming off-season rice production entering the market and to help stimulate the expansion of Thai rice exports, which will positively impact the stability and domestic rice price levels.
The Minister of Commerce stated that the negotiation of G-to-G rice trade is complex and requires multiple stages of consideration, especially for 5% white rice, which China is interested in and where pricing is a crucial factor.
However, she and the Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had the opportunity to meet and discuss at the invitation of Zhang Jianwei, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Thailand.
The Chinese side expressed its intention to expedite additional rice purchases to meet the target of 500,000 tons by 2026.
They also emphasised the relationship between the two countries, noting that China conducts G-to-G rice trade exclusively with Thailand.
She has directed the Department of Foreign Trade to continuously proceed with G to G rice trade negotiations with China and to closely monitor the global rice market and price situations.
Furthermore, they are pushing forward Thai rice exports according to the plan of organising trade delegations to strengthen relationships, as well as accelerating public relations and expanding Thai rice markets in all formats.
This is to increase the market share of Thai rice and reinforce Thailand's position as a leading exporter of high-quality rice and a source of global food security moving forward.
Arada Fuangtong, Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade, added that the Ministry of Commerce, through the Department of Foreign Trade, plans to organise activities to penetrate both existing and high-potential new markets, as well as continuously promote the potential of SMEs according to the Minister of Commerce's directives. These include both completed and ongoing activities, targeting high-quality and healthy rice markets such as Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, China, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Australia.
This also involves promoting white rice and parboiled rice in Asian and African markets to build confidence in the standard and quality of Thai rice.
Regarding the Thai rice export situation in 2025, Thailand exported a total volume of 7,899,987 tons, valued at THB148.204 billion, which exceeded the set target of 7.5 million tons.
For 2026, it is forecasted that Thailand will be able to export 7 million tons.
Most recently, in January, Thailand has already exported 530,215.64 tons, valued at over THB9.70336 billion.
The main markets include Iraq, the United States, South Africa, Malaysia, Angola, Cameroon, Senegal, and China, while the high-quality and healthy rice markets continue to show growth trends.
It is assessed that if Thai rice prices remain at a competitive level and the exchange rate is appropriate and stable, the Department of Foreign Trade will continuously accelerate market promotion activities to help support the achievement of the projected 7 million tons of Thai rice exports for the entire year.