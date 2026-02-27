Civil Court Temporarily Seizes Assets Worth 13.07 Billion THB from 'Yim Leak, Kok An, Ben Smith' Scam Group

On February 27, 2026, Wittaya Nititham, Assistant Secretary-General of the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) and spokesperson for the office, announced that during the 2nd Transaction Committee meeting on February 11, 2026, the committee resolved to send a request to the Attorney General’s office to file a petition with the court, requesting that the assets be declared state property. This followed the review of a request to lift the temporary seizure and asset freeze, as there was insufficient evidence to suggest that the seized assets were not related to criminal activities.

On February 17, 2026, Theppasu Bavornchotidara, Secretary-General of AMLO, assigned officials to send the case files to the Special Cases Prosecutor's Office of the Office of the Attorney General, requesting the court to order the assets to be declared state property in four major cases, with an estimated value of 13,074 million THB

The Prosecutor's Office has since filed a petition with the Civil Court, requesting that the assets in the four cases be declared state property. The Civil Court, after reviewing the prosecutor's evidence during the preliminary hearing, found sufficient grounds to believe that there may have been attempts to transfer, sell, or conceal assets linked to criminal activities.

As a result, the Civil Court issued an order to temporarily seize and freeze the assets until further court rulings are made, under Section 55 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act B.E. 2542. The AMLO Secretary-General is authorized to oversee the seizure and preservation of the assets, with notification sent to the concerned parties. The details of the four cases are as follows: