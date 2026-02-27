MotoGP 2026: First Race at PT Grand Prix of Thailand – Full Schedule and Live Broadcast Details

The wait is over! The PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2026, the first race of the MotoGP 2026 season, takes place from February 27 to March 1, 2026 at Chang International Circuit in Buriram. For Thai fans who love speed, here's everything you need to know about the race, highlights, schedule, and where to watch live.
MotoGP 2026 First Race Details
MotoGP 2026 Race Schedule
MotoGP 2026 Live Broadcast
MotoGP 2026 Highlights
The 2026 season marks the last year of the 1,000cc engine before the shift to 850cc engines in 2027. Thai fans will be the first to see the brand-new bikes from all teams in the season opener, acting as the "kick-off" for the new season.
Expect to see famous riders such as Marc Márquez (7-time World Champion) from the Ducati Lenovo Team, Álex Márquez (World Runner-up) from Gresini Racing, and Marco Bezzecchi from Aprilia Racing, who finished 3rd last year.
Other Exciting MotoGP 2026 Activities