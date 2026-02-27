MotoGP 2026: First Race at PT Grand Prix of Thailand – Full Schedule and Live Broadcast Details

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2026

The PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2026 kicks off MotoGP's season at Chang International Circuit, Buriram. Check out the schedule, highlights, and live broadcast details here.

The wait is over! The PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2026, the first race of the MotoGP 2026 season, takes place from February 27 to March 1, 2026 at Chang International Circuit in Buriram. For Thai fans who love speed, here's everything you need to know about the race, highlights, schedule, and where to watch live.

MotoGP 2026 First Race Details

  • Dates: February 27 – March 1, 2026
  • Venue: Chang International Circuit, Buriram
  • Gate Opening: 06:30 (General Admission), 07:30 (Grandstand and Side Stand; 07:00 on Sunday)

MotoGP 2026 Race Schedule

  • Friday, February 27, 2026: Practice Sessions
  • Saturday, February 28, 2026: Qualifying and "Sprint Race"
  • Sunday, March 1, 2026: Final Race

MotoGP 2026 Live Broadcast

  • Live TV: True4U Channel 24
  • TrueVisions Now app: SPOTV Channel 689

MotoGP 2026 Highlights

The 2026 season marks the last year of the 1,000cc engine before the shift to 850cc engines in 2027. Thai fans will be the first to see the brand-new bikes from all teams in the season opener, acting as the "kick-off" for the new season.

Expect to see famous riders such as Marc Márquez (7-time World Champion) from the Ducati Lenovo Team, Álex Márquez (World Runner-up) from Gresini Racing, and Marco Bezzecchi from Aprilia Racing, who finished 3rd last year.

Other Exciting MotoGP 2026 Activities

  • Tuk Tuk Challenge: Watch 12 Thai tuk-tuks decorated on the track, each with 2 riders (including world-class racers) driving and greeting fans along the stands while handing out limited edition memorabilia.
  • Muay Thai Showcase: Experience the "Muay Thai: Thai Tradition" fight.
  • Chang Music Connection Concerts:
    • Feb 27: Little John, Klear
    • Feb 28: Lomosonic, Sien Banterngsilp
    • March 1: Silly Fools
