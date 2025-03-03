Marc Marquez beats brother Alex to win season-opening Thailand GP

Pole-sitter and sprint winner Marc Marquez made an electric start in hot and humid conditions at the Buri Ram International Circuit. Still, Alex, who had qualified second on the grid, took the lead on the seventh of the 26 laps.

However, Marc snatched back the lead with three laps remaining to win the opening race of the MotoGP season for the first time since 2014.

Twice MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia, Marquez's new teammate, came in third to complete an all-Ducati podium.

"Yesterday, I was happy. Today, I'm super happy," Marquez told reporters. "I mean, this is a dream! It's a dream to start my new journey with Ducati like this in Thailand, where I won my last four championships. Being here with my brother is incredible."