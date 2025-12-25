Newly built Chong An Ma statue removed over sovereignty concerns

Thai Army engineers under the 2nd Army Area have dismantled and destroyed a Hindu-style statue—described as a Vishnu figure—at Chong An Ma in Ubon Ratchathani, after an inspection found it had been built on Thai territory.

The Army Military Force page posted a video on December 25, 2025, showing the removal operation, which drew widespread public attention.

According to information cited in the post, the statue was allegedly constructed by Cambodian soldiers and was viewed by Thai officials as a symbolic “landmark” intended to support an unlawful claim over the area. The claim suggested it could later be used to bolster historical or cultural arguments in future territorial disputes.

A latest situation report said Thai forces now have full control of the area after successfully retaking and securing Chong An Ma.

The army later issued a clarification saying the removal was part of area management, with no intention to offend any religion or belief.

It said the statue was newly built, not an official or historic artefact, and stressed that Thailand respects all religions and beliefs.