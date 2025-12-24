Cambodia holds GBC talks with Thailand as clashes continue in Nong Chan and Pha Mor E Daeng

Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, on Wednesday provided a daily situation update, saying that from 3.00pm on December 23, Cambodian forces launched an attack on Thai troops in Ban Nong Chan, Sa Kaeo province, killing one Thai soldier and injuring four others. This brought the total number of Thai military fatalities to 23.
Later at 5.00pm, Cambodian forces fired BM-21 multiple-launch rockets into the Pha Mor E Daeng National Park area in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province, damaging park buildings. As of now, active clashes are continuing at two main locations: Ban Nong Chan in Sa Kaeo and Pha Mor E Daeng in Si Sa Ket.
At around 10.15am today, Cambodian forces continued to bombard Thai positions, firing more than 80 BM-21 rockets into Ta Phraya district and Ban Khlong Phaeng, Sa Kaeo province, after being pushed back by Thai troops. These military actions indicate that Cambodian forces are still using heavy weapons against Thailand, even as both sides have begun initiating talks under the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) framework today, aimed at easing tensions and working towards peace.
The continued attacks, the defence ministry said, raise serious questions about Cambodia’s sincerity in resolving the conflict, forcing Thailand to maintain defensive counter-operations in line with international principles to halt the assaults.
Regarding civilian impacts, a total of 150,529 people have been evacuated to 779 temporary shelters. One civilian has been killed directly by Cambodian attacks, while 41 deaths have been recorded from indirect impacts linked to the Thai-Cambodian situation. Thirteen civilians have been injured. A total of 18 hospitals and 240 sub-district health-promoting hospitals have been affected.
The defence ministry spokesperson added that in areas where clashes have eased, some residents have begun returning home. However, civilians are urged to immediately alert authorities if they encounter suspicious objects in farmland or near their homes, as these may be unexploded ordnance fired by Cambodian forces and still present in civilian areas.
As for the GBC meeting, talks were held at the Chong Phak Kat border checkpoint in Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi province, at 4.30pm. The Thai delegation was led by Gen Natthaphong Phraokaew, Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, while Cambodia’s delegation was led by Maj Gen Nhem Boraden, Deputy Head of the Office of the Minister of Defence. The discussion lasted around 30 minutes.
Gen Natthaphong said after the meeting that the first day focused on setting the agenda for more substantive talks scheduled for 9.00am on December 25. Both sides outlined their positions, with Cambodia expected to send a full delegation tomorrow. He said the Cambodian side’s attitude was normal and the discussions proceeded smoothly, with further updates to be provided to the media in due course.