Cambodia holds GBC talks with Thailand as clashes continue in Nong Chan and Pha Mor E Daeng

Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, on Wednesday provided a daily situation update, saying that from 3.00pm on December 23, Cambodian forces launched an attack on Thai troops in Ban Nong Chan, Sa Kaeo province, killing one Thai soldier and injuring four others. This brought the total number of Thai military fatalities to 23.

Later at 5.00pm, Cambodian forces fired BM-21 multiple-launch rockets into the Pha Mor E Daeng National Park area in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province, damaging park buildings. As of now, active clashes are continuing at two main locations: Ban Nong Chan in Sa Kaeo and Pha Mor E Daeng in Si Sa Ket.

At around 10.15am today, Cambodian forces continued to bombard Thai positions, firing more than 80 BM-21 rockets into Ta Phraya district and Ban Khlong Phaeng, Sa Kaeo province, after being pushed back by Thai troops. These military actions indicate that Cambodian forces are still using heavy weapons against Thailand, even as both sides have begun initiating talks under the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) framework today, aimed at easing tensions and working towards peace.

The continued attacks, the defence ministry said, raise serious questions about Cambodia’s sincerity in resolving the conflict, forcing Thailand to maintain defensive counter-operations in line with international principles to halt the assaults.