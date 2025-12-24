Cambodia agrees to join GBC meeting in Chanthaburi

Cambodia has dropped its earlier demand and agreed to join the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting in Chanthaburi, where the GBC secretarial talks are due to begin on Wednesday afternoon.

The Ministry of Defence said the Cambodian GBC side had agreed to attend the meeting in Chanthaburi after previously calling for it to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The ministry said Gen Nattapong Praokaew, deputy joint chief of staff and secretary of the Thai GBC, will meet his Cambodian counterpart at 4pm on Wednesday, as the four-day GBC secretarial meeting gets under way.