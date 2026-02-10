New Adventure in Chaiyaphum: a 9km Trek to Thailand’s Highest Khmer Temple

There are temples that sit in cities, temples that stand beside rivers, and temples that appear like mirages in the jungle. Then there is Prasat Phu Khong—a Khmer sanctuary perched so high it feels closer to the sky than the road.

Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has provided an upbeat update for hikers and history lovers: officials at Tat Ton National Park, Chaiyaphum, have been surveying a potential new long-distance trekking route to this rarely seen archaeological site, with the aim of developing it into a future attraction.



A trail that climbs into history

The proposed route is a 9-kilometre trek beginning at Huai Laeng Forest and rising towards the summit of Phu Khong Mountain. The latest field survey was led by Chatwarun Angkaew, assistant chief of Tat Ton National Park, as part of preparations to assess the area’s potential and readiness before it is developed into an official long-distance hiking trail.

For walkers, this isn’t just a climb. It’s a corridor through landscapes that still feel untouched: mysterious hidden caves, oddly shaped rock formations, rare plant species, and lush “green zones” described as pristine and abundant. It’s the sort of route that rewards patience—one of those hikes where the forest keeps changing the conversation.