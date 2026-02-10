Police chief orders watch on groups over post-election protests

Police chief has ordered close monitoring of “risk groups” amid concerns they could incite protests over election complaints, and has instructed riot-control units to stand by to handle incidents if needed.

On February 10, 2026, at the Royal Thai Police Operations Centre, Pol Gen Samran Nualma, Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police and director of the election security and public order centre at police headquarters, chaired a meeting to review the public-order situation linked to the election. Representatives from relevant units nationwide attended, including via video conference.

Authorities said there are currently complaints in 17 constituencies across 15 provinces. Issues cited include tally sheets found in rubbish bins, observers being blocked, CCTV cameras covered with black bags, lack of transparency in vote counting, delayed reporting of results, unusually high invalid ballots, “ballot-jumping”, and damaged ballots. Officials said most complaints have been filed and are already being addressed and prosecuted, while some points remain under the Election Commission’s process.

Pol Gen Samran said the police chief was concerned about how police officers carry out duties in line with Election Commission guidelines, and therefore issued instructions for police in all units and all areas to follow three main tracks: