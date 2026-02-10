Vietnamese arrested in Bangkok for allegedly smuggling rhino horns to Laos

A Vietnamese man was arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on Monday for allegedly attempting to smuggle six rhino horns from Congo to Laos via Thailand.

Komkrit Pinsai, chief of the Suvarnabhumi Airport wildlife checkpoint, said the 36-year-old suspect was arrested at 8pm while waiting to board a transit flight to Vientiane.

Komkrit said the suspect travelled from Lubumbashi in Congo and transited in Ethiopia before making another transit stop at Suvarnabhumi Airport.