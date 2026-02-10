AIS Launches "AISpace": Thailand’s First Major AI Ecosystem Hub

Thailand’s leading telco integrates global AI partners with its intelligent network to bolster national digital capabilities and accessibility.



AIS, Thailand’s premier intelligent network provider, has announced a significant leap in the nation’s digital evolution with the launch of AISpace. Marketed as the country’s first comprehensive AI ecosystem hub, the platform aims to democratise access to artificial intelligence for both individual consumers and enterprises.

Under the "AI hub for Thai people" banner, AISpace consolidates cutting-edge technologies from global leaders, including Microsoft 365, Google Gemini, SparkChat, and Alisa AI.

The initiative is designed to dismantle traditional barriers to entry—such as high subscription costs and complex payment methods—by offering localised pricing and the convenience of AIS direct billing.

During the media briefing on Tuesday, Saran Phaloprakarn, head of Mobile and Consumer Product Business at AIS, emphasised that the platform is more than just a digital marketplace.