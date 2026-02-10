AIS Launches "AISpace": Thailand’s First Major AI Ecosystem Hub

Thailand’s leading telco integrates global AI partners with its intelligent network to bolster national digital capabilities and accessibility.
AIS, Thailand’s premier intelligent network provider, has announced a significant leap in the nation’s digital evolution with the launch of AISpace. Marketed as the country’s first comprehensive AI ecosystem hub, the platform aims to democratise access to artificial intelligence for both individual consumers and enterprises.
Under the "AI hub for Thai people" banner, AISpace consolidates cutting-edge technologies from global leaders, including Microsoft 365, Google Gemini, SparkChat, and Alisa AI.
The initiative is designed to dismantle traditional barriers to entry—such as high subscription costs and complex payment methods—by offering localised pricing and the convenience of AIS direct billing.
During the media briefing on Tuesday, Saran Phaloprakarn, head of Mobile and Consumer Product Business at AIS, emphasised that the platform is more than just a digital marketplace.
"AISpace is an 'AI hub' that curates world-class technology into one place, making it easy for individuals and organisations to choose solutions suited to their needs at accessible prices," he stated. "We believe AI is not here to replace people, but to elevate human potential and accelerate Thailand’s journey towards a sustainable digital economy."
Tailored Solutions for Consumers
For the individual market, AISpace introduces a variety of specialised tools:
SparkChat: A sophisticated aggregator allowing users to compare results from various global AI models for tasks such as graphic design and data analysis. AIS customers can access this at a discounted rate of 399 baht/month starting 18 February 2026.
Alisa AI: A generative AI companion tailored for younger users and students, focusing on safe and responsible creative assistance.
Microsoft 365 Copilot: An AI integration for standard office suites, designed to automate document drafting and data analysis, starting at 2,099 baht/year.
Empowering the Enterprise
Recognising the critical importance of data sovereignty and security, AISpace offers a robust suite for the business sector. Key features include:
Microsoft 365 Copilot Business: An intelligent AI assistant that enhances Microsoft 365 apps already in use—boosting productivity, unlocking creativity, and enabling faster, smarter ways of working.
Google Workspace with Gemini (All-in-One): A business solution from Google combining work applications with an AI assistant included in every package, helping organizations work more smoothly, communicate effectively, collaborate efficiently, and operate with greater agility.
Furthermore, the hub leverages AIS Cloud—a Thailand-based infrastructure—to ensure that enterprise data management and AI model development remain secure and compliant with local data sovereignty requirements.
The company also introduced the AIS AI Voicebot, a 24/7 customer care solution designed to scale with business growth while maintaining consistent service quality.
"AIS aims to be more than a technology provider; it strives to be a strategic partner that enables tangible AI impact," Saran stated. He noted that AISpace, which is integrated with the company's intelligent network, allows individual customers to access AI tools "easily, cost-effectively, and securely."
According to Saran, the platform also supports enterprise clients through solutions designed to bolster productivity, elevate customer experiences, and fortify digital infrastructure.
"AIS believes AI does not replace people—it enhances human potential," he added. "We are committed to driving Thailand’s AI ecosystem towards sustainable growth, underpinned by security standards that both consumers and businesses can trust."
As AI continues to reshape global industries, AIS maintains that high-quality connectivity remains the backbone of successful adoption.
By merging these intelligent tools with its existing "AI-Powered Network Ecosystem," the provider seeks to deliver a secure, high-performance environment where Thai citizens can engage with the technology of tomorrow.