AIS marks 35 years with bold AI-driven vision for growth and sustainability

Celebrating its 35th anniversary on Wednesday (October 1), Thailand’s leading mobile operator Advanced Info Service (AIS) unveiled a bold new chapter, pledging to drive the nation forward with artificial intelligence (AI) to power economic growth and build a sustainable society.
Guided by its forward-looking digital leadership, the company has committed to harnessing the potential of AI to enhance Thailand’s competitiveness, bolster the economy, and lay the foundations for a sustainable future.
Somchai Lertsutiwong, Chief Executive Officer of AIS, said that for more than 35 years the company has played a pivotal role in building the foundations of Thailand’s digital infrastructure, becoming a key pillar in advancing the nation’s telecommunications industry to global standards.
He emphasised that AIS has never confined itself to being merely a network operator, but has evolved into a full-fledged cognitive tech company, leveraging technology and innovation to enhance quality of life and empower Thai businesses.
Today, AIS embarks on a new chapter with the power of AI under the concept of AI for a Sustainable Nation. Our goal is to connect every sector so we can grow together, driving the Thai economy forward with both strength and sustainability, Somchai said.
Guided by a new generation of leadership, AIS is poised to lead the organisation into the future, with three senior digital executives spearheading its mission to reinforce Thailand’s position as a prominent and influential digital leader.
Pratthana Leelapanang – Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer: As a front-line leader, he has established a solid foundation for AIS’s core businesses in telecommunications and internet services, ensuring readiness to support every aspect of Thailand’s digital lifestyle.
Under his guidance, the network has become more than infrastructure — it is the “power that fuels the nation’s growth”, delivering reliability every day.
Tee Seeumpornroj – Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer: A visionary strategist, he has developed long-term plans to guide AIS towards its next S-Curve, driving new business growth with a sustainable and balanced approach.
His leadership ensures the company steps confidently into a “new business dimension” with stability and resilience.
Kantima Lerlertyuttitham – Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Corporate Officer: The driving force behind AIS’s people power, she has built a strong framework of “People–Culture–Sustainability.”
Through her strategies for talent and organisational development, she ensures continuous growth while embedding sustainability within society. Under her vision, every AIS success is translated into opportunities for the Thai community.
With a legacy of strength and resilience, AIS is advancing in three key dimensions — business, customers, and Thai society — setting new standards for the nation as follows:
35 Years of Business Growth
Building on its strong foundation in telecommunications and internet services, AIS has continually evolved and is now entering a new era with three core business pillars:
This initiative will broaden access to finance, helping secure a more inclusive and sustainable economic future for Thailand.
35 Years of Customer Trust
With heartfelt gratitude to its more than 51 million customers nationwide, AIS is launching the grand campaign “AIS 1 Point 12 Weeks 12 Wow.”
From October 1 2025, customers will be able to convert just 1 AIS Point into exclusive privileges or weekly ‘WOW’ opportunities over a 12-week period. The campaign begins with a major prize draw — 1 Point = 1 Entry — offering chances to win cars, motorcycles, gold and many other rewards.
Each week will also feature exclusive surprises, from value-packed digital packages to premium entertainment content, delivering experiences that exceed expectations, all available via myAIS application.
35 Years of Standing Beside Thai Society
At the heart of AIS is its people — creating value for customers, setting industry benchmarks, and upholding the enduring mission “Think Ahead, For Everyone.”
This year, AIS will continue to advance its mission by hosting the AIS Academy for Thais grand seminar to enhance digital skills nationwide.
At the same time, the company will support healthcare sustainability by donating essential medical equipment to hospitals in remote areas, helping to expand access to quality care for all.
Through these initiatives, AIS reaffirms its commitment to growing hand in hand with Thai society, ensuring sustainable progress for the future.
“From today, AIS will go beyond telecommunications to become a driving force in building Thailand’s digital foundation, using AI and innovation to boost the economy, expand equal opportunities, and improve quality of life — leading the nation towards a stable and sustainable future,” Somchai concluded.