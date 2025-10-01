AIS marks 35 years with bold AI-driven vision for growth and sustainability

Celebrating its 35th anniversary on Wednesday (October 1), Thailand’s leading mobile operator Advanced Info Service (AIS) unveiled a bold new chapter, pledging to drive the nation forward with artificial intelligence (AI) to power economic growth and build a sustainable society.

Guided by its forward-looking digital leadership, the company has committed to harnessing the potential of AI to enhance Thailand’s competitiveness, bolster the economy, and lay the foundations for a sustainable future.

Somchai Lertsutiwong, Chief Executive Officer of AIS, said that for more than 35 years the company has played a pivotal role in building the foundations of Thailand’s digital infrastructure, becoming a key pillar in advancing the nation’s telecommunications industry to global standards.

He emphasised that AIS has never confined itself to being merely a network operator, but has evolved into a full-fledged cognitive tech company, leveraging technology and innovation to enhance quality of life and empower Thai businesses.

Today, AIS embarks on a new chapter with the power of AI under the concept of AI for a Sustainable Nation. Our goal is to connect every sector so we can grow together, driving the Thai economy forward with both strength and sustainability, Somchai said.