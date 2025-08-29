NBA and AIS Announce Multiyear Collaboration to Deliver Games in Thailand

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Advanced Info Service (AIS), a digital service provider and the largest mobile operator in Thailand, today announced a multiyear collaboration that will see AIS PLAY – AIS’s video streaming service – deliver select NBA games, marquee events and original programming to fans in Thailand beginning with the 2025-26 season that tips off on Tuesday, Oct. 21 in the U.S.
Through a collaboration with MIMO Tech Co. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of AIS, AIS PLAY will launch a dedicated sports channel that will provide its paid subscribers with access to select regular-season, playoff and Conference Finals games, NBA All-Star and the NBA Draft. Beginning with the 2026-27 season, AIS PLAY will also deliver the NBA Finals every other year.
Basketball fans in Thailand can enjoy NBA games and programming on AIS PLAY by subscribing to the service and downloading the AIS PLAY App through the App Store and Google Play on smartphones, tablets and smart TVs. For more information on the subscription offerings, fans can follow AIS PLAY’s official communication channels.
“We are truly delighted to work with the NBA, the world’s most renowned and popular professional basketball league,” said AIS Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Pratthana Leelapanang. “This marks a significant milestone that reinforces AIS’s leadership in sports and entertainment platforms in Thailand. This collaboration not only enriches the global content offering on AIS PLAY but also allows Thai basketball fans to enjoy the NBA experience more closely and consistently. Backed by our high-quality mobile and fixed broadband networks, we aim to grow the NBA fanbase in Thailand and help drive the sport’s development in the country.”
“AIS shares our commitment to growing basketball and the NBA in Thailand,” said NBA Asia Managing Director Wayne Chang. “We look forward to leveraging AIS’ expansive network to broaden the reach of our games and deepen Thai fans’ connections with their favorite NBA teams and players.”
For more information on the NBA, fans can visit NBA.com, download the NBA App, and follow the NBA on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.