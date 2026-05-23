PM pays royal obeisance to Princess Sirivannavari in Paris

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul paid royal obeisance to Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya in Paris, France, after the French government bestowed on Her Royal Highness the Grand Officer rank of the Legion of Honour.





The moment took place in Paris on May 22, 2026, following France’s decision to confer the rank of Grand Officier, or Grand Officer, of the Ordre national de la Légion d’honneur on Her Royal Highness.

Wassana Nanuam, a well-known military affairs reporter, posted images of the prime minister paying his respects to the Princess on her Facebook page on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at 6.04pm.





In her post, Wassana described the gesture as “a Thai expression of loyalty for the world to see”.

According to the post, Anutin prostrated himself before Her Royal Highness to offer his congratulations after the French government formally bestowed the honour.

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari was described in the post as graciously and humbly acknowledging the prime minister’s gesture.

The honour followed a decree signed by French President Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron bestowing the rank of Grand Officer of the Legion of Honour on Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya.

The occasion also coincided with the broader context of Thai-French relations, including the commemoration of 170 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.