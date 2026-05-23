IEA chief backs Thailand’s energy path as Anutin seeks deeper ties and OECD support

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has met International Energy Agency Executive Director Dr Fatih Birol in Paris, seeking to strengthen Thailand’s energy security, accelerate the transition to clean energy and build wider strategic cooperation between Thailand and the IEA.

The meeting took place at 2pm local time on Friday, May 22, 2026, at the IEA headquarters in Paris, France, where the local time was five hours behind Thailand. The talks focused on how Thailand and the IEA can work more closely at a time when energy security, fuel prices and the global shift towards cleaner power are becoming increasingly central to economic planning.

Government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said after the meeting that Birol had praised Thailand’s energy policy direction, describing it as being on the right track and in line with the global energy situation, which is facing growing challenges. He particularly welcomed Thailand’s move to accelerate a review of energy policies and push the clean-energy transition in a more concrete way.

According to Rachada, the IEA confirmed that it was ready to fully support Thailand through academic cooperation, knowledge-sharing, technology, technical assistance and links with global energy business networks.