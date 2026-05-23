Missing Link railway could end Bangkok crossing crashes

A deadly collision between a State Railway of Thailand freight train and a Route 206 bus at the Asok-Din Daeng rail crossing on May 16 has brought renewed attention to Bangkok’s long-discussed “Missing Link” railway project.

The project, formally covering the Red Line commuter railway sections from Bang Sue to Phaya Thai, Makkasan and Hua Mak, and from Bang Sue to Hua Lamphong, is expected to become a key piece of infrastructure aimed at resolving all 27 rail-road crossings in Bangkok.

SRT acting governor Anan Phonimdang said the agency was preparing to seek funding under the 2027 budget to update the project’s earlier study so it reflects current conditions.

The SRT expects to review the study and submit the project to the Cabinet for approval in 2028. Construction bidding could open in 2029, with completion and service launch targeted for 2034. Anan said the timeline remained an estimate, but the recent major crossing accident had prompted the SRT to try to move the project forward more quickly.