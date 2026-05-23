OECD says economic recovery remains slow as six countries shrink

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has released preliminary estimates showing that gross domestic product (GDP) across OECD countries grew slightly by 0.4% in the first quarter of 2026, up from 0.2% in the previous quarter.

The figures point to mixed economic conditions across the 28 member countries for which data were available. In the first quarter of 2026, 20 economies expanded, though at varying rates, while two were unchanged and six contracted.



G7 growth led by UK and US

Among G7 economies, the United Kingdom and the United States posted stronger growth.

The UK economy expanded from 0.2% in the fourth quarter of 2025 to 0.6% in the first quarter of 2026, supported by higher household and government consumption.

The US economy grew from 0.1% to 0.5%, driven by a recovery in government spending, exports and investment.

Japan also strengthened, with growth rising from 0.2% to 0.5%, while Germany edged up from 0.2% to 0.3%. Canada rebounded to 0.4% after contracting by 0.2% in the previous quarter.

However, France recorded no growth in the first quarter after expanding by 0.2% in the previous quarter, as consumption, investment and exports declined. Italy slowed to 0.2%, down from 0.3%, due to weaker domestic demand.