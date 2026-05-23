Heavy rain forecast across Thailand as monsoon brings flood risk

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast on Saturday that parts of northern Thailand, the upper Northeast, the East and the South would continue to see heavy rain in some areas.

The conditions are being caused by the moderate south-westerly monsoon prevailing over the upper Andaman Sea and Thailand, combined with southerly and south-easterly winds bringing moisture from the South China Sea over upper Thailand. A low-pressure cell is also covering upper Vietnam.

People are advised to beware of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could lead to flash floods and forest run-off, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying areas. They are also advised to take care of their health during changing weather conditions.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are moderate. In the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are about two metres high, while the lower Andaman Sea and lower Gulf are seeing waves of 1-2 metres. In thunderstorm areas, waves may rise above two metres.

Boat operators in these areas are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas experiencing thunderstorms.