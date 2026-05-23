Heavy rain forecast across Thailand as monsoon brings flood risk

SATURDAY, MAY 23, 2026
Heavy rain forecast across Thailand as monsoon brings flood risk

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain in parts of northern, northeastern, eastern and southern Thailand, with flash floods and rough seas possible.

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast on Saturday that parts of northern Thailand, the upper Northeast, the East and the South would continue to see heavy rain in some areas.

The conditions are being caused by the moderate south-westerly monsoon prevailing over the upper Andaman Sea and Thailand, combined with southerly and south-easterly winds bringing moisture from the South China Sea over upper Thailand. A low-pressure cell is also covering upper Vietnam.

People are advised to beware of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could lead to flash floods and forest run-off, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying areas. They are also advised to take care of their health during changing weather conditions.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are moderate. In the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are about two metres high, while the lower Andaman Sea and lower Gulf are seeing waves of 1-2 metres. In thunderstorm areas, waves may rise above two metres.

Boat operators in these areas are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas experiencing thunderstorms.

Weather forecast from 6am today to 6am tomorrow

Bangkok and surrounding provinces

  • Thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 34-35°C
  • South-westerly winds: 10-20 km/h

North

  • Thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some places, especially in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33-36°C
  • South-westerly winds: 10-20 km/h

Northeast

  • Thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the area, with heavy rain in some places, especially in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani and Sakon Nakhon.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 34-36°C
  • South-westerly winds: 10-20 km/h

Central

  • Thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 34-36°C
  • South-westerly winds: 10-20 km/h

East

  • Thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some places, especially in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature: 25-27°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30-35°C
  • South-westerly winds: 20-35 km/h
  • Waves about two metres high; above two metres in thunderstorm areas.

South, east coast

  • Thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some places, especially in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 34-36°C
  • South-westerly winds: 15-35 km/h
  • Waves 1-2 metres high, about two metres offshore, and above two metres in thunderstorm areas.

South, west coast

  • Thunderstorms are expected in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some places, especially in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32-35°C
  • From Phuket northwards: south-westerly winds of 20-35 km/h. Waves about two metres high, and above two metres in thunderstorm areas.
  • From Krabi southwards: south-westerly winds of 15-35 km/h. Waves 1-2 metres high, and above two metres in thunderstorm areas.
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