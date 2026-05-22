Southwest monsoon brings heavy rain across Thailand

FRIDAY, MAY 22, 2026
Southwest monsoon brings heavy rain across Thailand

Bangkok faces heavy rain with thunderstorms covering 60% of the capital as the southwest monsoon continues affecting Thailand and coastal seas

Thailand is expected to face continued heavy rain and thunderstorms on Friday as the southwest monsoon continues to influence weather conditions across the country, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

Weather officials said Bangkok and surrounding provinces could see thunderstorms covering 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain expected in some locations.

The department said rainfall across Thailand had slightly eased compared with previous days, but heavy rain remained likely in western parts of the country and the eastern region due to the southwest monsoon covering the upper Andaman Sea and Thailand, combined with a low-pressure cell over northern Vietnam.

Residents in risk-prone areas were urged to remain alert for flash floods and forest runoff, particularly near foothills, waterways and low-lying communities, while also taking care of their health during changing weather conditions.

Bangkok and surrounding provinces

  • Bangkok and its neighbouring provinces are forecast to see thunderstorms across 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain.
  • Temperatures are expected to range from 26-27 degrees Celsius at the lowest to 34-36C at the highest.
  • Southwesterly winds are forecast at 10-20 kilometres per hour.

Central region

  • The Central region is expected to see thunderstorms across 70% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon.
  • Temperatures will range from 24-26C to 33-36C, with southwesterly winds of 10-20kph.

Eastern region

  • The East is forecast to see thunderstorms across 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Temperatures will range from 25-27C to 30-33C. Southwesterly winds are forecast at 20-35kph.
  • Waves are expected to reach around two metres, and more than two metres in thundershowers.

Southern region, east coast

  • The east coast of the South will see thunderstorms across 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani.
  • Temperatures will range from 23-26C to 32-36C. Southwesterly winds are forecast at 15-35kph.
  • Waves will be 1-2 metres high, around two metres offshore, and more than two metres in thundershowers.

Southern region, west coast

  • The west coast of the South is forecast to see thunderstorms across 70% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi.
  • Temperatures will range from 23-25C to 32-36C.
  • From Phuket northwards, southwesterly winds are forecast at 20-35kph, with waves around two metres high and more than two metres in thundershowers.
  • From Krabi southwards, southwesterly winds are forecast at 15-35kph, with waves of 1-2 metres and more than two metres in thundershowers.

Northern region

  • The North will see thunderstorms across 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
  • Temperatures will range from 23-25C to 32-37C, with southwesterly winds of 10-20kph.

Northeastern region

  • The Northeast is forecast to see thunderstorms across 40% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima.
  • Temperatures will range from 23-24C to 33-35C, with southwesterly winds of 10-20kph.
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