Southwest monsoon brings heavy rain across Thailand

Thailand is expected to face continued heavy rain and thunderstorms on Friday as the southwest monsoon continues to influence weather conditions across the country, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

Weather officials said Bangkok and surrounding provinces could see thunderstorms covering 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain expected in some locations.

The department said rainfall across Thailand had slightly eased compared with previous days, but heavy rain remained likely in western parts of the country and the eastern region due to the southwest monsoon covering the upper Andaman Sea and Thailand, combined with a low-pressure cell over northern Vietnam.

Residents in risk-prone areas were urged to remain alert for flash floods and forest runoff, particularly near foothills, waterways and low-lying communities, while also taking care of their health during changing weather conditions.