Thailand welcomes 8.24 million short-haul tourists by mid-May

China posts strongest growth

China recorded the strongest growth among all short-haul markets, with 2,151,861 visitors travelling to Thailand during the period, up 18.79% year-on-year, an increase of more than 340,000 visitors from the previous year.

TAT said China remained the clearest driver of regional tourism expansion, supported by continued growth in flights and airline seat capacity into Thailand.

Taiwan also maintained positive momentum, with arrivals rising 3.68% to 410,785 visitors. TAT noted that Taiwan remained a strong market for free independent travellers (FITs) and repeat visitors.

Both China and Taiwan benefited from extended Lunar New Year holidays in February as well as a shift in travel demand away from Japan.

India also continued to expand as a major high-potential market, with arrivals climbing 8.80% to 941,331 visitors.

Myanmar posted one of the strongest growth rates, rising 24.47% to 291,913 visitors despite domestic economic and political challenges. Many travellers from Myanmar visited Thailand for medical treatment, education and business purposes, with TAT describing the segment as having strong purchasing power.

Meanwhile, arrivals from the Philippines rose 2.21% to 244,375 visitors, with Thailand remaining among the top 10 overseas destinations for Filipino travellers.

Concert tourism and marketing campaigns boost travel

TAT said growth was also supported by aggressive marketing campaigns targeting high-value and niche travel segments, including incentive travel, golf, wellness tourism and couples.

The agency has also continued promoting its “Thailand Summer Blast” overseas campaign, which supports charter flights and air connectivity alongside digital marketing efforts.

Concert tourism has emerged as another major growth driver, particularly among fans travelling to Thailand for K-pop and T-pop concerts, fan meetings and fan conventions.

The trend has been especially strong among visitors from ASEAN countries, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and China — markets known for large and high-spending fan communities.

Government support measures, including extended public holiday periods in major source markets such as China, have also helped stimulate outbound travel to Thailand.

TAT shifts strategy towards higher-value travellers

TAT expects the short-haul market to remain stable or post slight growth during the third quarter of 2026, supported by school holiday periods across ASEAN countries between May and August, as well as summer holidays in key markets, particularly China.

However, the agency warned that rising airfares could encourage travellers to choose destinations closer to home, intensifying competition among regional tourism destinations.

Against that backdrop, TAT believes the May-to-July period will be a critical window for Thailand to attract higher-quality travellers and capture airline capacity.

The agency said it was now shifting its tourism strategy away from “Volume Recovery” towards “Value-driven Growth”, focusing on travellers with stronger spending potential in order to maximise economic value, improve long-term competitiveness and support more sustainable tourism income distribution across the Thai economy.