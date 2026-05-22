Thailand fruit exports rebound 17.9% in April as durian surges 109%

Thailand’s agricultural exports staged a sharp recovery in April, with fruit shipments, particularly durian, posting explosive growth after months of contraction, according to the Commerce Ministry.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun said proactive fruit management measures introduced by the ministry had started delivering clear results, helping revive exports and strengthen Thailand’s fruit industry over the longer term.

The ministry said overall agricultural exports in April rose 17.9%, ending eight consecutive months of negative growth.

Among the strongest performers were durian exports, which surged 109.5% year-on-year, while rambutan exports climbed 92.8% and lychee shipments increased 70%.

The ministry expressed confidence that Thai fruit exports would continue expanding in the coming months, supported by aggressive overseas marketing campaigns and market stimulation measures.