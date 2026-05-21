Thai Fruit Exports Surge 56% in First Quarter as Commerce Ministry Drives Aggressive Global Campaigns

Fresh fruit exports top 300,000 tonnes in Q1 2026, pulling in 22.2bn Baht as the Ministry of Commerce deploys aggressive live-commerce and trade drives.
Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce has revealed a spectacular 56.24 per cent year-on-year surge in fresh fruit exports for the first quarter of 2026, driven by a highly aggressive trade strategy spanning traditional core markets and international live-commerce channels.
During the first three months of the year (January–March), Thai fresh fruit exports reached 305,673 tonnes, generating 22,285 million Baht (£485 million) in revenue. The strong quarter puts the ministry on solid footing to meet its annual export growth target of no less than 5 per cent, aiming for a total year-end value of 179,000 million baht.
Prakhan Kordumrong, deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, stated that the trade push has been deliberately synchronised with the peak domestic harvest period running from March to May. Targeted business-matching events initiated since March have already locked in advance purchase orders worth 3,120 million baht.
To ensure smooth logistics across mainland Asia, the ministry dispatched specialised teams to negotiate directly with border checkpoint authorities in Laos, Vietnam, and China. This supply-chain diplomacy aims to mitigate transport bottlenecks for highly perishable goods.
China remains Thailand's primary export destination, swallowing 80 per cent of all fresh fruit shipments.
Commercial attachés in China have secured significant import commitments, targeting a massive 1.0 to 1.1 million tonnes of Thai durian and 150,000 tonnes of mangosteen this year. Key regional highlights include:
Shantou (Guangdong): A joint promotional campaign with local trade partners generated 218 million Baht in business value.
Kunming (Yunnan): A collaboration with Thai SELECT certified restaurants and the Tongde Kunming Plaza department store secured roughly 200,000 Yuan (nearly 1 million Baht) in durian sales during a single promotional event.
Tapping High-Potential and Non-Traditional Markets
Beyond China, the Ministry of Commerce is actively diversifying into high-potential markets across Asia:
South Korea: The ministry launched a nationwide promotional campaign across 13 branches of the premium Hyundai Department Store, alongside its e-commerce networks, projecting an order value of 30 million baht.
Mumbai, India: A showcase featuring live culinary demonstrations and consumer tasting sessions is expected to yield 359 million baht in export orders over the next 12 months.
To build long-term brand equity in regions less familiar with seasonal Thai produce, the ministry is preparing image-building campaigns and trade delegations for the Middle East, South Asia, the European Union, and Central Asia.
A major catalyst for these partnerships will be the upcoming THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026 trade exhibition, scheduled for 26–30 May at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Centre, which will connect Thai exporters with buyers from over 140 countries.
Digital Commerce and Domestic Market Insulation
Prakhan highlighted that this year's framework heavily prioritises digital sales channels, specifically live-streamed commerce and storefront placement on global platforms like Thaitrade.com and Topthai.
A targeted pilot programme on the PUPU online supermarket platform in Fujian Province, China, successfully moved 1.4 million Baht worth of premium durian and mangosteen.
Domestically, the government is insulating local farmers from seasonal gluts by partnering with major wholesalers, retailers, and department stores to coordinate continuous fruit buffets and promotional sales.
The ministry aims to stimulate at least 500,000 tonnes of domestic consumption utilising traditional open markets, digital platforms, and a nationwide network of community distribution points, including district offices, Thailand Post branches, and mobile grocery trucks (Rot Phum Phuang).