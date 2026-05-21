Thai Fruit Exports Surge 56% in First Quarter as Commerce Ministry Drives Aggressive Global Campaigns

Fresh fruit exports top 300,000 tonnes in Q1 2026, pulling in 22.2bn Baht as the Ministry of Commerce deploys aggressive live-commerce and trade drives.

Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce has revealed a spectacular 56.24 per cent year-on-year surge in fresh fruit exports for the first quarter of 2026, driven by a highly aggressive trade strategy spanning traditional core markets and international live-commerce channels.

During the first three months of the year (January–March), Thai fresh fruit exports reached 305,673 tonnes, generating 22,285 million Baht (£485 million) in revenue. The strong quarter puts the ministry on solid footing to meet its annual export growth target of no less than 5 per cent, aiming for a total year-end value of 179,000 million baht.

Prakhan Kordumrong, deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, stated that the trade push has been deliberately synchronised with the peak domestic harvest period running from March to May. Targeted business-matching events initiated since March have already locked in advance purchase orders worth 3,120 million baht.



To ensure smooth logistics across mainland Asia, the ministry dispatched specialised teams to negotiate directly with border checkpoint authorities in Laos, Vietnam, and China. This supply-chain diplomacy aims to mitigate transport bottlenecks for highly perishable goods.

