China-Laos rail cold chain lifts durian trade with Southeast Asia

A logistics company in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, has put 500 refrigerated containers on the China-Laos Railway as Southeast Asian durian exports enter their April-May peak, local authorities said.

Gong Haiqiang, deputy general manager of Hebei International Land Port Co, said more than 80 per cent of the reefers are carrying durians. The remainder is being used for other tropical fruit and produce from Southeast Asian countries.

The rail route, running between Kunming in Yunnan province and Vientiane in Laos, has become an important channel for fresh fruit bound for the Chinese market.