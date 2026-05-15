Asia Dominates Global Green Tech Boom as China Leads Patent Race, Thailand Urges Adopters to Step Up

The Ministry of Commerce reveals a sharp acceleration in sustainability innovations, with China leading the global patent race ahead of Japan and the US.
Thailand’s Department of Intellectual Property (DIP), Ministry of Commerce, has issued a rallying cry to domestic firms of all sizes to aggressively secure intellectual property rights, as new data reveals a global surge in sustainability-driven technologies.
The department reported that "sustainability innovation for quality of life" has solidified into the core pillar of the emerging global economy, offering a critical window for Thailand to transition into a future-proof green hub.
Global data reveals that Asia has firmly established itself as the epicentre of this technological shift, with China leading the pack by a substantial margin.
The Great Green Acceleration
According to DIP director-general Auramon Supthaweethum, an analysis of global patent data spanning the past two decades (2007–2026) across 793,093 patent families shows that green tech innovation entered a hyper-growth phase in 2020.
This boom has been fuelled by sweeping international climate policies, clean energy investments, and green economic stimulus packages.
"This growth is not restricted to an isolated sector," Auramon noted. "Instead, we are seeing cross-industry innovations developing simultaneously across multiple technology clusters."
China leads global filings with 494,401 patent families, demonstrating immense strength in clean energy and bio-based materials. Japan follows with 90,394 families, with the United States (58,403) and South Korea (45,177) remaining major forces in advanced engineering. India is also emerging as a rapid innovator, particularly in sustainable precision farming.
Corporate competition is fiercest at the intersection of automotive tech and infrastructure. Japan’s Toyota Jidosha KK holds the top global spot with 10,393 patent families, closely followed by the State Grid Corporation of China, at 10,022.
Dissecting the Sustainability Market
The DIP categorises the burgeoning green economy into four primary patent sectors:
Circular & Bio-based Materials (48.8% of patents): The largest market segment, dominated by breakthroughs in biodegradable bioplastics and AI-driven polymer design.
Energy & Decarbonisation (44.5% of patents): A high-capital, mature market growing at 13.8% annually, led by next-generation solar cells, floating wind turbines, and cheaper alternative batteries.
Smart Infrastructure (3.7% of patents): A smaller but rapidly expanding sector (15.5% annual growth) focused on integrating AI, Digital Twins, and Edge Computing into future smart cities.
Precision Farming (2.9% of patents): The fastest-growing market at 28.6% per annum. Currently driven by research institutes, this sector is projected to hit a market value of up to $24 billion by 2030 through AI-powered drones and smart irrigation.
The Thai Conundrum: Adopters vs Innovators
Domestic statistics from 2021–2025 highlight a distinct challenge for the Thai economy: the country remains a "technology adopter" rather than an upstream innovator.
In standard patent applications filed within Thailand, foreign firms completely dominate. For instance, out of 438 energy conservation patent applications, 384 came from foreign entities—chiefly Japanese and Chinese automotive giants like Toyota, Isuzu, Honda, and BYD.
However, Thailand’s strength lies in downstream adaptation. In the "Petty Patent" (Utility Model) registry, which covers the practical modification of existing tech, Thai applicants claimed 108 out of 116 filings for local energy-saving devices. These are largely driven by state bodies like the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) and technical universities.
A Three-Pronged Strategy for Survival
With global sustainability patents projected to nearly double by 2030, Mrs Auramon outlined three mandatory strategies for Thai businesses to survive the green transition:
Invest Now: Target high-impact, immediate commercial areas such as solid-state batteries and agricultural AI.
Tropical Innovation: Develop climate-specific solutions. Technologies engineered in temperate Western countries often fail in high humidity. Thailand must pioneer moisture-resistant materials and smart farming tailored to local cash crops like rubber, sugarcane, and cassava.
AI as Infrastructure: Accept that AI, IoT, and Big Data are no longer standalone industries but the foundational infrastructure for all future business.
"Sustainability innovation has evolved from isolated applications into complex, system-level architecture," Auramon concluded. "Thailand has a unique chance to become the premier testing ground for tropical green tech, securing our place in the global green value chain."