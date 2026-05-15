Asia Dominates Global Green Tech Boom as China Leads Patent Race, Thailand Urges Adopters to Step Up

The Ministry of Commerce reveals a sharp acceleration in sustainability innovations, with China leading the global patent race ahead of Japan and the US.

Thailand’s Department of Intellectual Property (DIP), Ministry of Commerce, has issued a rallying cry to domestic firms of all sizes to aggressively secure intellectual property rights, as new data reveals a global surge in sustainability-driven technologies.

The department reported that "sustainability innovation for quality of life" has solidified into the core pillar of the emerging global economy, offering a critical window for Thailand to transition into a future-proof green hub.

Global data reveals that Asia has firmly established itself as the epicentre of this technological shift, with China leading the pack by a substantial margin.

The Great Green Acceleration

According to DIP director-general Auramon Supthaweethum, an analysis of global patent data spanning the past two decades (2007–2026) across 793,093 patent families shows that green tech innovation entered a hyper-growth phase in 2020.

This boom has been fuelled by sweeping international climate policies, clean energy investments, and green economic stimulus packages.