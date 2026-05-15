Excise tax rule targets gaps in declared liquor and beer prices

Modal price system aims to close tax gap

In 2018, the Excise Department began developing a “modal price” system to assess whether declared recommended retail prices were appropriate.

The department worked with retailers and major operators to collect actual selling-price data and calculate a modal benchmark price for each product category. In simple terms, the modal price refers to the price most commonly found in the market.

Under the approach, the price declared by an operator must not be more than 5% lower than the modal benchmark price. If it falls below that level, the department can ask for an explanation or make an additional tax assessment.

Temporary promotional campaigns, including discounts, exchanges, giveaways and special offers, are not counted under this benchmark.

The key principle of the system is to use real market selling prices to reflect the tax base more accurately. This is aimed at preventing artificially low price declarations and reducing tax inequality among operators.

Tighter checks before full enforcement

Industry sources said excise officials had already begun inspecting shops and business premises in several areas between April 1 and 10.

The inspections covered retail shops, wholesalers and online sales channels, particularly for products subject to excise tax. Officials checked actual selling prices and compared them with the prices declared to the department.

Under the new rules taking effect on May 15, the Excise Department will give greater weight to modal price data when assessing the tax base. If a declared price differs significantly from the real market price, officials will be able to use the modal price data immediately for tax assessment.

Community beer and soda producers watch cost impact

Community beer and community soda producers are among the groups watching the impact closely.

The new system requires recommended retail prices to be assessed against the market price structure of similar product categories, even though smaller producers may face higher production costs than large-scale operators.

Operators in this segment said community-made products, especially craft beer, have cost structures that differ from industrial producers. These include raw materials, production capacity and packaging costs.

They warned that using the modal price as a central benchmark could make it more difficult for smaller operators to set recommended retail prices.

The Excise Department, however, views the new rules as a way to make the tax system better reflect real market behaviour and reduce the long-running problem of under-declared prices across several industries.