Excise Department seizes 85,000 litres of illicit diesel, fines exceed Bt3.8m

The Excise Department, in coordination with the Royal Thai Navy and local agencies, inspected a suspicious vessel in Sattahip district of Chon Buri and found 85,000 litres of diesel whose origin could not be verified. Legal action was therefore taken, with total fines exceeding 3.85 million baht.

Dr Pornchai Thiraveja, director-general of the Excise Department, said that on Friday (March 27), he assigned Acting Sub Lt Yongyut Phoomiprathet, adviser on excise tax strategy, and Sumeth Ritcharoen, director of the Investigation, Prevention and Suppression Bureau, to lead Prevention and Suppression Division 3 in working jointly with Regional Excise Office 2, Chon Buri Area Excise Office 2, and the First Naval Area Command of the Royal Thai Navy to inspect the suspicious vessel in Sattahip district, Chon Buri.