Excise Department seizes 85,000 litres of illicit diesel, fines exceed Bt3.8m

The Excise Department, in coordination with the Royal Thai Navy and local agencies, inspected a suspicious vessel in Sattahip district of Chon Buri and found 85,000 litres of diesel whose origin could not be verified. Legal action was therefore taken, with total fines exceeding 3.85 million baht.
Dr Pornchai Thiraveja, director-general of the Excise Department, said that on Friday (March 27), he assigned Acting Sub Lt Yongyut Phoomiprathet, adviser on excise tax strategy, and Sumeth Ritcharoen, director of the Investigation, Prevention and Suppression Bureau, to lead Prevention and Suppression Division 3 in working jointly with Regional Excise Office 2, Chon Buri Area Excise Office 2, and the First Naval Area Command of the Royal Thai Navy to inspect the suspicious vessel in Sattahip district, Chon Buri.
Initial checks found that the liquid inside the cargo hold appeared to be diesel, but its origin could not be identified. Officials therefore collected fuel samples and sent them to the Analysis of Goods and Seized Items Division of the Excise Department for verification in accordance with procedures. A preliminary measurement found the volume to be about 85,000 litres.
The Excise Department later carried out a detailed examination of the type and volume of the fuel. The results confirmed that it was diesel under the Excise Tax Act BE 2560 (2017). Officials then informed the offenders of the charges and proceeded with legal action. The total fine amounted to 3.85 million baht.
The director-general said the operation was in line with the policy of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who has stressed serious suppression of energy-related offences alongside the maintenance of the country’s energy stability, as well as the directive of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, who oversees the Excise Department and has emphasised the need for relevant agencies to step up efforts to suppress tax evasion in all dimensions.
He added that the action was also consistent with the policy of Finance Ministry permanent secretary Lavaron Sangsnit, who has placed importance on improving the efficiency of prevention and suppression efforts, safeguarding state interests and ensuring fairness for law-abiding operators.
“The Excise Department will continue to integrate cooperation with relevant agencies to strictly suppress illegal fuel smuggling, prevent losses in state revenue, and strengthen confidence among the public and businesses in the economic system,” Pornchai said.