Fuel fears and price surge dampen Songkran travel mood

Thailand’s tourism sector is heading into the 2026 Songkran festival under mounting pressure, as rising fuel prices and concerns over supply weigh heavily on travel sentiment.

Although authorities have insisted that there is no fuel shortage, uncertainty persists among travellers. The recent increase of 6 baht per litre in fuel prices has further complicated decisions, particularly for middle-income households already facing higher living costs. Many are choosing to wait and monitor the situation before committing to travel plans.

The broader geopolitical backdrop has added to the strain. Ongoing tensions in the Middle East have disrupted flight routes through the region, reducing inbound travel and dampening the overall tourism atmosphere, which is expected to be less vibrant than in previous years.

According to the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), tourism activity could decline by 20–30% during the Songkran period. ATTA secretary-general Adith Chairattananon said tourist numbers have already dropped by around 30%, with flights between Thailand and China in April reduced to roughly 35% of previous levels.

Domestic tourism is also slowing, driven by declining confidence over fuel availability and rising travel costs. The fuel price hike is expected to disproportionately affect middle- and lower-income travellers, while broader economic pressures—including rising living expenses and concerns over potential job losses—are further weighing on demand.

As a result, both domestic and international travel during Songkran are projected to fall by 20–30%, potentially dragging on Thailand’s second-quarter economic performance. Higher energy costs are expected to ripple across sectors in a domino effect.