Silom Songkran 2026 goes big for three days in Bangkok global destination push

BMA is set to stage a major three-day Songkran celebration on Silom Road this year, as the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration joins hands with Charoen Pokphand Foods to elevate the capital’s festive appeal and position it as a global destination.
On March 26, 2026, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt presided over the launch of the capital’s 2026 Songkran activities under the concept “CP SPLASH TO SPACE”.
He said Bangkok was preparing Songkran events at more than 80 locations across the city, organised by public agencies, private companies and shopping centres, in order to spread festive activities more widely and allow people to take part across different areas.
For the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration itself, Lan Khon Mueang will serve as the centre for cultural activities, including the installation of replica Buddha images for the public to pay respect to and pour water over for good fortune. Silom Road, meanwhile, will remain the city’s main zone for entertainment and tourism.
Chadchart said the city’s Songkran plans are being guided by four main principles:
This year, Bangkok is working with the private sector, particularly CPF, to organise activities on Silom Road under the “CP SPLASH TO SPACE” concept, which brings a space-themed Songkran twist aimed at adding colour and modern appeal to the celebrations through creative activities and a variety of performances.
The governor said the event has been developed through integrated cooperation among all sectors, including municipal enforcement officers, police, safety agencies and private partners, in order to maintain order and strengthen public confidence.
On Silom Road in particular, strict crowd management measures will be in place, including nine entry and exit points, screening systems, and a dedicated emergency lane to deal with urgent situations. Public service points, first-aid stations and adequate public transport arrangements will also be put in place to ensure that both residents and tourists can travel conveniently and join the festivities safely.
Bangkok has also asked for public cooperation during the festival, urging revellers not to use powder, to dress appropriately, respect the rights of others, avoid violence and help keep the area clean, so that the celebration remains orderly, enjoyable and memorable for everyone.
Chadchart invited the public to join the Songkran festivities on Silom Road and at venues across Bangkok in a creative spirit, saying the festival should be used not only to preserve Thai culture but also to help maintain order and cleanliness in the city while creating a positive image of Bangkok in the eyes of the world.
CPF chief executive Prasit Boondoungprasert said the company was very pleased to support Bangkok’s initiative and help promote Silom Road as a Songkran tourism destination, with the longer-term aim of turning it into a global destination.
He said this year’s collaboration builds on the success of last year’s campaign, “Thai Chicken to Space”, which has now been successfully realised. That achievement has been developed further this year into a symbolic showcase reflecting the capability and world-class standards of Thai products through the concept of “space-level standards”.
Prasit said CPF was confident that this year’s event would be even more vibrant, with the festival period extended from two days to three full days, from April 12-14, 2026.
Additional activities and entertainment will also be introduced, including creative programming inspired by the space theme, performances and concerts throughout the day, and special activities designed to bring extra excitement to Silom Road.
Organisers expect large numbers of both Thai and international visitors to take part, helping to energise the area and support Bangkok’s economy during the Songkran holiday.