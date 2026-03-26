Silom Songkran 2026 goes big for three days in Bangkok global destination push

BMA is set to stage a major three-day Songkran celebration on Silom Road this year, as the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration joins hands with Charoen Pokphand Foods to elevate the capital’s festive appeal and position it as a global destination.

On March 26, 2026, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt presided over the launch of the capital’s 2026 Songkran activities under the concept “CP SPLASH TO SPACE”.

He said Bangkok was preparing Songkran events at more than 80 locations across the city, organised by public agencies, private companies and shopping centres, in order to spread festive activities more widely and allow people to take part across different areas.

For the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration itself, Lan Khon Mueang will serve as the centre for cultural activities, including the installation of replica Buddha images for the public to pay respect to and pour water over for good fortune. Silom Road, meanwhile, will remain the city’s main zone for entertainment and tourism.

Chadchart said the city’s Songkran plans are being guided by four main principles:

Culture: preserving Thai traditions Economy: boosting tourism and spending Environment: maintaining cleanliness, reducing waste and encouraging proper rubbish disposal Safety: enforcing strict measures to protect residents and tourists in all dimensions

This year, Bangkok is working with the private sector, particularly CPF, to organise activities on Silom Road under the “CP SPLASH TO SPACE” concept, which brings a space-themed Songkran twist aimed at adding colour and modern appeal to the celebrations through creative activities and a variety of performances.