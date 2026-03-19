Bangkok’s Silom Edge set for April Songkran event with free live concert

The 2026 Songkran festival, the long holiday everyone has been waiting for, is drawing closer.
For anyone in Bangkok getting ready to head out and enjoy the water fights to the full, Silom is shaping up as one of the capital’s main Songkran hotspots.
According to the latest update, the Bang Rak District Office has called a meeting of all relevant agencies to prepare for Songkran on Silom Road in 2026, while private-sector venue Silom Edge has announced plans for Silom Edge Songkran 2026.
Here are the dates and highlights.
When will Silom Edge Songkran 2026 be held, and at what time
Besides Silom Edge Songkran, nearby areas in Siam-Pathumwan are also preparing their own Songkran events, namely Songkran Siam 2026 and Songkran Banthatthong 2026. Preliminary details are below.
When will Songkran Banthatthong 2026 be held