Bangkok’s Silom Edge set for April Songkran event with free live concert

THURSDAY, MARCH 19, 2026

Bangkok’s Songkran scene will gain another key attraction this April as Silom Edge prepares a free live show and festive experiences for visitors.

  • The Silom Edge Songkran 2026 event will take place from April 12-14 on Silom Road in Bangkok.
  • A free live concert by artist Hai Apaporn Nakhonsawan is scheduled for April 13 from 4pm to 5pm.
  • Other attractions at the event include well-known DJs, a central dance zone, street food, and a free water refill point.

The 2026 Songkran festival, the long holiday everyone has been waiting for, is drawing closer.

For anyone in Bangkok getting ready to head out and enjoy the water fights to the full, Silom is shaping up as one of the capital’s main Songkran hotspots.

According to the latest update, the Bang Rak District Office has called a meeting of all relevant agencies to prepare for Songkran on Silom Road in 2026, while private-sector venue Silom Edge has announced plans for Silom Edge Songkran 2026.

Here are the dates and highlights.

When will Silom Edge Songkran 2026 be held, and at what time

  • April 12-14, 2026.
  • From 1pm onwards.
  • At the corner of Silom Road, Bangkok.

What are the must-see highlights at Silom Edge Songkran 2026

  • A free concert by Hai Apaporn Nakhonsawan on April 13, 2026, from 4pm to 5pm.
  • A free clean-water refill point.
  • Free, no-holds-barred fun with well-known DJs from BEEF.BKK.
  • A full spread of street food.
  • The legendary central dance zone on Silom Road, where you can show off your moves however you like.

Besides Silom Edge Songkran, nearby areas in Siam-Pathumwan are also preparing their own Songkran events, namely Songkran Siam 2026 and Songkran Banthatthong 2026. Preliminary details are below.

When and where will Songkran Siam 2026 be held

  • April 12-15, 2026.
  • From 11am to 10pm.
  • Around the activity areas at Block I, Block K, Siam Square Soi 7, Siam Square Soi 5, Siam Square Sois 3 and 2, and the Siam Square One ramp.

Songkran Siam 2026 highlights and free concerts

  • Siam Square will be transformed into WATERLAND, an urban water park in the heart of the city, opening up a safe Songkran water-play area for people of all ages.
  • Enjoy performances by well-known artists led by DICE, ALTERS, LAZYLOXY, SAMBLACK, INC MATAWEE, MEAN Band, bamm, MINDY, SuperThai, FLI:P, Wizzle, NEVONE, COSMOS SUN, CYGNUS, AB Group trainee, CHiLLiZ, JoaNine-Khaimoog, BestBix, PieGolf, OatEarth, OrmFolk, LongArm, and PraifahBebell.

When will Songkran Banthatthong 2026 be held

  • April 12-14, 2026.
  • From 12 noon to 11pm.
  • At Chula Soi 5 in the Banthatthong area.

Songkran Banthatthong 2026 highlights

  • A full water-play zone, water tunnel, adventure checkpoint, and Water Tower.
  • Free concerts throughout all three days.
  • Food from famous eateries.
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