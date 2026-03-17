Chiang Mai Songkran 2026: old Lanna soul, new splash energy

TUESDAY, MARCH 17, 2026

Chiang Mai Songkran 2026 highlights key events, Lanna traditions, new hotspots like Mae Kuang Dam, and concerts from April 6–19 across the city

Songkran 2026 is fast approaching, and for those planning to enjoy water festivities or experience the rich cultural traditions of Lanna New Year in Chiang Mai, here is a curated list of key event locations and new landmarks across the city.

The programme brings together major official celebrations, new tourism hotspots, and entertainment venues featuring concerts and water activities throughout the Songkran period.

Traditional Songkran Festival (Lanna New Year – “Pii Mai Muang Chiang Mai”) 2026

Dates: April 6–17, 2026

  • Ceremonial procession and water-pouring rituals for Phra Phuttha Sihing and other important Buddha images of Chiang Mai
  • Traditional Lanna activities such as sand pagoda building, merit-making and almsgiving, and the Rod Nam Dam Hua ceremony to pay respect to elders
  • Cultural competitions and activities, including sand pagoda contests, Lanna tung (flag) crafting, traditional Lanna larb cooking competitions, offerings arrangement contests, and traditional drum competitions
  • Tourism promotion activities across Chiang Mai city

Chiang Mai Grand Songkran 2026 at Mae Kuang Udom Thara Dam

  • Event area spans both sides of the dam in San Sai District and Doi Saket District
  • Highlights include clean water and scenic surroundings, positioning the dam as a new Songkran destination ideal for water play
  • Preparations are underway, including legal permits for forest land use, with the Chiang Mai Provincial Administrative Organisation supporting budget allocation and site clearing
  • Event committees have been established on both sides of the dam, with plans covering water safety, traffic management, parking, and waste management

Chiang Mai Songkran 2026: old Lanna soul, new splash energy

Songkran at One Nimman

  • Dates: April 11–15, 2026
  • Time: 3.00–10.00 pm
  • Venue: One Nimman
  • Live concerts featuring popular Thai artists, including Earth Patravee, Safeplanet and Dept

Chang Music Connection presents “Saad Sud Festival”

  • Dates: April 18–19, 2026
  • Venue: Lan Muan Jai, Central Chiangmai Airport
  • Concerts and EDM party to wrap up Chiang Mai’s Songkran celebrations and mark the first Wan Lai festival of the city

Chiang Mai Songkran 2026: old Lanna soul, new splash energy

This year’s Songkran in Chiang Mai offers a blend of traditional Lanna culture and modern entertainment, reinforcing the city’s position as one of Thailand’s top festive destinations.

 

 

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