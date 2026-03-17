Chiang Mai Songkran 2026: old Lanna soul, new splash energy

Songkran 2026 is fast approaching, and for those planning to enjoy water festivities or experience the rich cultural traditions of Lanna New Year in Chiang Mai, here is a curated list of key event locations and new landmarks across the city.
The programme brings together major official celebrations, new tourism hotspots, and entertainment venues featuring concerts and water activities throughout the Songkran period.
Traditional Songkran Festival (Lanna New Year – “Pii Mai Muang Chiang Mai”) 2026
Dates: April 6–17, 2026
Chiang Mai Grand Songkran 2026 at Mae Kuang Udom Thara Dam
Songkran at One Nimman
Chang Music Connection presents “Saad Sud Festival”
This year’s Songkran in Chiang Mai offers a blend of traditional Lanna culture and modern entertainment, reinforcing the city’s position as one of Thailand’s top festive destinations.