Chiang Mai Songkran 2026: old Lanna soul, new splash energy

Songkran 2026 is fast approaching, and for those planning to enjoy water festivities or experience the rich cultural traditions of Lanna New Year in Chiang Mai, here is a curated list of key event locations and new landmarks across the city.

The programme brings together major official celebrations, new tourism hotspots, and entertainment venues featuring concerts and water activities throughout the Songkran period.

Traditional Songkran Festival (Lanna New Year – “Pii Mai Muang Chiang Mai”) 2026

Dates: April 6–17, 2026

Ceremonial procession and water-pouring rituals for Phra Phuttha Sihing and other important Buddha images of Chiang Mai

Traditional Lanna activities such as sand pagoda building, merit-making and almsgiving, and the Rod Nam Dam Hua ceremony to pay respect to elders

Cultural competitions and activities, including sand pagoda contests, Lanna tung (flag) crafting, traditional Lanna larb cooking competitions, offerings arrangement contests, and traditional drum competitions

Tourism promotion activities across Chiang Mai city

Chiang Mai Grand Songkran 2026 at Mae Kuang Udom Thara Dam