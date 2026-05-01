Siriraj claims world first with patient-specific titanium hip implant project

Siriraj Hospital on Friday announced the launch of “Love for Humanity by Siriraj 4”, under which it will travel to Vientiane, Laos, from May 4 to 7, 2026 to provide knee and hip replacement surgery for underprivileged patients. The mission is being held to honour His Majesty the King and as a royal merit-making tribute to His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great.

Prof Dr Apichat Asavamongkolkul, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, said Siriraj had mobilised doctors, multidisciplinary medical staff and advanced equipment to carry out joint replacement surgery for 49 patients, covering a total of 72 joints, while also transferring knowledge to Lao medical personnel to help strengthen the country’s healthcare system over the longer term. He said the project reflected Siriraj’s role not only as Thailand’s medical institution of the nation, but also as a centre that extends knowledge and assistance internationally to improve quality of life.

Prof Dr Keerati Charoencholvanich, chairman of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, said the most important element of this mission was Siriraj’s achievement in creating what it described as a world first: the invention and production of a patient-specific titanium hip socket using 3D printing technology inside the hospital through point-of-care manufacturing, with medical-grade titanium. Siriraj had previously announced in 2024 that it had unveiled the world’s first titanium 3D printing system for regulatory-compliant implants at the point of care, and in 2025 said it had achieved a world first in producing personalised 3D-printed titanium hip sockets with proven clinical success.