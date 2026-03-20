Siriraj Hospital limits outpatient medicine dispensation to one month per visit, says supplies remain sufficient

Siriraj Hospital announced on Thursday (March 19) via its official online channels that it has adjusted the dispensing of medicines and medical supplies for all outpatient patients, limiting each issue to no more than one month at a time. The measure took effect from March 18, 2026.

In its statement, the hospital said that in light of the current unrest in the Middle East, it considers it appropriate to prepare and manage medicines and medical supplies to ensure they remain suitable and sufficient for patients.

Under the revised approach, outpatient patients under all entitlement schemes will receive medicines and medical supplies for a period of up to one month per visit, with additional refills scheduled for any remaining quantities. For patients with upcoming appointments, the hospital will issue refill prescriptions, with medicines available either by post or for collection at Siriraj Hospital, from March 18, 2026 onwards.

The hospital stressed that the change is a precautionary measure designed to prepare for potential developments. It said the hospital currently has sufficient medicines and medical supplies, with no shortages, and patients can continue receiving treatment and medicines as normal unless the situation changes.