Siriraj’s AI reads chest X-rays with 95% accuracy, used in 500,000 cases

The Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, through its Department of Radiology, says it has achieved major success in developing an AI programme to increase the efficiency of interpreting chest X-ray images. Development began during the Covid-19 pandemic to cope with large patient volumes and has continued to the present.

The innovation has been certified by the Royal College of Radiologists of Thailand as having accuracy above 95%, comparable to interpretation by specialist radiologists.

A key advantage is speed, with results produced in under 10 seconds per case. The technology has now been used in real-world practice in more than 500,000 patient cases.