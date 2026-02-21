FTI: Trump’s 10% global tariff shakes Thai exports—electronics and autos hit

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, president of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), told Krungthep Turakij that after the US Supreme Court issued a 6–3 majority ruling on Donald Trump’s authority to impose “reciprocal tariffs”, the judgment was not beyond expectations for Thai private-sector players because the court had postponed issuing the decision several times—reflecting efforts to find an appropriate outcome under the checks-and-balances mechanism of the US democratic system.





Court blocks reciprocal tariffs, but Trump does not back down

Kriengkrai said the ruling clearly stated that reciprocal tariffs of that type were not a direct presidential power and had to end immediately. However, Trump has maintained his stance of protecting US interests under “America First”, and Kriengkrai said the private sector must closely monitor what other measures Trump might introduce.

After the ruling, Trump turned to other legal tools. Most recently, he announced Section 122 under the Trade Act of 1974 to impose a 10% global tariff on worldwide imports, on top of existing baseline rates.

Kriengkrai noted Section 122 has time constraints: it can be applied for only 150 days, or around five months (until around July 2026). If the US wants to extend it, it must obtain approval from Congress, which serves as a check on executive power.

He added that even if the ruling makes the overall trade-war picture look temporarily calmer, and some tariff rates are adjusted to a uniform 10% for all countries, the structural risk has not disappeared because Trump still has other legal tools that can be deployed at any time.