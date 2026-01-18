Navigating 2026 uncertainty, FTI urges faster FTAs and structural reform

The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) estimates Thailand’s economy will expand by only 1.6–2.0% in 2026, easing from an expected 1.8–2.2% in 2025.

The Siam Commercial Bank Economic Intelligence Centre (SCB EIC) has forecast growth of just 1.5% in 2026, which would be the lowest in more than 30 years.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects global growth to slow next year compared with this year, a trend that would significantly affect Thailand given its reliance on exports. The IMF has also projected that over the next five years—by 2030—Thailand’s GDP ranking could slip to fifth in ASEAN, from its previous position as second.

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), told Krungthep Turakij that 2026 would be another year in which Thailand’s economy and industrial sector must operate amid heightened uncertainty, driven by both external pressures and domestic structural constraints.

As a result, the industrial sector is expected to remain in “stabilisation mode”, rather than making a full recovery.

He warned that if the slowdown persists without sufficient support, Thailand could slide into stagnation—likened to being “stuck in the mud”—and lose competitiveness over the long term.