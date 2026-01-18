NESDC unveils blueprint for 14th plan to lift GDP and break low-growth trap

“We have already set out the framework. The main goal of the 14th plan is growth — we must create growth for the country. If Thailand does not grow, many things will not be useful in terms of sharing benefits with the wider public. But it must be growth that can genuinely be shared across different groups,” Danucha said.

He said Thailand must strengthen its existing industries while pushing into new ones, which will require faster investment and development in strategically important sectors. These priorities fall into two main areas.

First are industries where Thailand already has strong potential, such as agriculture and wellness. These sectors, he said, must be reshaped through greater use of technology and higher-skilled labour.

Agriculture in particular remains the livelihood base for much of the population, and shifting towards “smart farming” would help raise yields and deliver real income distribution to rural communities.

Second are future industries in global demand, such as semiconductor manufacturing, alongside stronger investment in innovation and environmental priorities.