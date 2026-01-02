Border SEZs draw just 55bn baht in 10 years: NESDC

Thailand’s border special economic development zones have attracted just 55.2 billion baht in combined investment over more than a decade, reflecting momentum that remains below potential even as infrastructure development is nearing completion, according to the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

The government began promoting border special economic development zones in 2015 as a mechanism to stimulate border economies and link trade and investment with neighbouring countries. However, recent figures indicate investment has not been as vibrant as expected.

NESDC reported that as of September 2025, the 10 border zones — Tak, Sa Kaeo, Mukdahan, Trat, Songkhla, Nong Khai, Nakhon Phanom, Kanchanaburi, Narathiwat and Chiang Rai — recorded total investment of 55,198 million baht from the private sector and industrial estate development over 2015–2025.

Looking specifically at projects promoted by the Board of Investment (BOI) that have been implemented, there were 92 projects with actual investment totalling 26,471.96 million baht. The five zones with the highest investment value were: