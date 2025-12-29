BOI greenlights Tomorrowland Thailand, Asia debut set for Chonburi in 2026

The Board of Investment (BOI) has approved investment promotion for VR One World (Thailand) to support the staging of the world-renowned Tomorrowland festival in Thailand, with total economic impact projected at 21 billion baht over five years.

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary-General of the BOI, said a project review working group—acting under delegated authority from the BOI board—approved incentives for VR One World (Thailand), a Thai–Belgian joint venture, in the business of organising international music, sports and festival events.

The project will bring a global electronic dance music (EDM) festival to Thailand for the first time under the name “Tomorrowland Thailand”. The inaugural event is scheduled for December 2026 at Wisdom Valley, Chonburi, running for three days and able to accommodate up to 50,000 attendees per day. Organisers expect more than 60% of attendees to come from overseas and estimate the event will generate a combined economic value of no less than 21 billion baht over five years of hosting.

The project is a joint venture between TL International, a Belgian company affiliated with the Tomorrowland Group, which holds the rights to the Tomorrowland festival and has more than 20 years of experience organising EDM festivals in multiple countries, and One Asia Ventures, a Thai company with more than 10 years of experience in international EDM events, including the Siam Songkran Music Festival, as well as other international festivals.